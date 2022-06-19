PMD Predicts Torrential Rains, Issues Flood and Storm Warnings Across Pakistan

Met department has announced that torrential rains are expected in the country from 20th June Monday (night) to 22nd June Wednesday, 2022. The Met department informed that a strong weather system is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-windstorm and thundershowers (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsada, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G.Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, M. B Din, T.T Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura,

Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Multan ), Kashmir (Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley), Gilgit Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza, Skardu) and northeast Balochistan (Zhob, Sherani, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Barkhan) from the evening of 20th June, Monday, to 22nd June, Wednesday.

Wind, thunderstorm and rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lasbella and Khuzdar from the evening of 21st June to 22nd June.

The met office has warned against landsliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast period. Flash flooding in local Nullahs/Rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan is also possible while heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists have been warned to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary travel.