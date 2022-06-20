AIOU Announces Final Exams Date Sheet for Social Sciences and Humanities

Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities has announced the date sheet for the final examinations for the spring semester of the academic year 2022.

According to the official notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the final exams for the MS, MPhil, and PhD programs of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities will start on 24 June Friday and end on 6 July Wednesday.

Last week, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced the online submission schedule for assignments of BA, Associate Degree Program (ADP), B.Ed., ADE, BS, MA, MSc, M.Ed., and PGD for the spring semester of 2022.

The deadline for the first assignment for 3 credit hours courses for BA and ADP is 20 August and 15 October for the last assignment. For 6 credit hours courses of BA and APD, the deadline for the first assignment is 15 July and 15 October for the last assignment.

The deadline for the first assignment for BEd and ADE is 7 August and 25 September for the last assignment.

For BS programs, the deadline for the first assignment is 14 August, and 2 October for the last assignment. The schedule for the submission of assignments for MA, MSc, MEd, and PGD is the same as BS programs.