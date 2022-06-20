Finance Minister Assures Pharma Sector of Resolving Refunds Issue

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Monday expressed his commitment to resolving the issue of refunds of the pharmaceutical sector as soon as possible.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

During the meeting, officials of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Association (PPA) informed the minister about their concerns regarding the non-payment of sales tax refunds. The minister expressed his commitment to resolving the issue of refunds of the sector on a priority basis

The committee reviewed and finalized the budget recommendations made in the previous meetings of the committee, regarding Finance Bill 2022-23. A detailed report containing the budget recommendations made by the Standing Committee will be presented in the Senate session.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Senators Talha Mahmood, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Saadia Abbasi, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Dilawar Khan, Shaukat Tarin, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, and senior officials from Ministry of Finance.