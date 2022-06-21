Zaheer Abbas Shifted to Intensive Care Unit in London

Legendary cricketer, Zaheer Abbas, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in London after his health condition deteriorated severely.

Zaheer Abbas is suffering severe health issues as he has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in London. The legendary cricketer had reportedly contracted COVID-19 while traveling to London from UAE.

Zaheer Abbas was brought to the hospital three days ago with pain in the kidneys, however, the reports suggested that the former cricketer had suffered severe pneumonia as well. Zaheer Abbas is currently on dialysis and oxygen supply as the family has requested the fans to pray for his recovery.

The 74-year-old batter represented Pakistan in Test and ODI cricket and served as ICC President. The stylish batter is known as the Asian Bradman.