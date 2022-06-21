‘Captain Has to be Hard on His Players Sometimes’, Faheem Ashraf on Babar Azam

Faheem Ashraf has praised Pakistan’s performance in the recent ODI series against West Indies saying there is a lot of difference between the current combination and the one that was in 2017-2019.

“As far as the West Indies series is concerned, Pakistan has done really well. If the Pakistan side can retain their combination and if you look at our side in 2017-2019, we played with only one combination.”

Faheem, who is an integral part of the Test setup, further said that the team’s current success is the result of some changes in the squad they have made, and if Pakistan continues to do so, it will be fruitful in the upcoming events.

“If any one or two changes were made, Pakistan have remained very successful. So if Pakistan continues to do that, Pakistan will continue to do well in upcoming events.”

Talking about bowling to Babar Azam, Faheem said, “When you are bowling to someone like Babar and we do that in the PSL, no doubt it is tough since he is a world-class batter.”

Faheem went on to say that a successful captain must have flexibility in his temperament because the captain must be hard on his players sometimes but also be gentle with them.

“As far as his temperament goes, every captain has a different temperament. There are certain situations where a captain has to be hard on his players but at the same time, he has to go easy too and most captains do like this,” he added.

Answering a question regarding his inclusion in the national team for the Sri Lanka series, the all-rounder said, “I have always tried to represent my country and perform well for my side.”