Arshad Nadeem All Set to Participate in World Athletics Championship

Pakistan Athletics Federation Secretary, Mohammad Zafar, has said that Javelin Thrower, Arshad Nadeem, had some fitness issues but now is in full rhythm and will be ready to compete in the World Athletics Championship.

While speaking to the media, Secretary Athletics Federation said, “Arshad is currently busy in preparations for World Athletics Championship. He has some issues in his arm but he will be ready to compete in the event.”

Arshad is the only athlete who will be representing Pakistan in the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships, which is scheduled to be held in 2022 in Oregon from July 15–24, 2022.

Earlier this year, the premier javelin thrower was sent to South Africa to train at Northwest University Potchefstroom under South African coach, Terseus Liebenberg, for all upcoming major events.

While sharing the plan, Mohammad Zafar said, “He [Arshad] will be traveling to the UK for Commonwealth Games from America. He is the only athlete from Pakistan in World Athletics Championship.”

Arshad Nadeem alongside other national athletes will also compete in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The Pakistan Olympic Association prepared a list of the national squad earlier this month, which includes 68 men and 34 women, as well as 17 officials, while Pakistan will compete in 13 games at the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan Athletics Federation President, General (Retd) Akram Sahi, had stated that they have hired a foreign sports surgeon and physio for Arshad’s arm surgery in London following the two mega-events.