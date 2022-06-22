Rats Invade National Stadium Karachi [Video]

The National Stadium Karachi’s management has been busy getting rid of rats in the iconic venue’s enclosure through rat cage traps.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a rat could be seen in a trap in the enclosure while other preparation works are underway in the stadium.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Enjoys Pleasant Islamabad Weather With Shaheen and Rauf [Pictures]

Watch the video below:

Earlier, in a letter of gratitude sent to the PCB, Cricket Australia also mentioned the rats saying, “When we arrived at the hotel in Karachi and there were numerous issues such as rats in rooms, abnormal odors, and a range of issues that were unexpected.”

Earlier this year, the national stadium hosted a historic Test match between Pakistan and Australia, which ended in a draw but left many cricket fans with fond memories.

Recently, the cricket board invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for the supply and installation of new outdoor chairs in the National Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, and Pindi Stadium ahead of the highly anticipated series against England.

The cricket board is planning to organize the upcoming seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan, but the visitors would prefer to play at the Pindi Stadium due to security concerns.

Following harsh criticism during the Australia series, the cricket board is currently working on installing new pitches in Karachi and Lahore. The ICC had rated the Pindi Cricket Stadium as “below average” during the first Australia Test.