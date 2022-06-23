AAA Associates Draws Pakistani Expats to the Largest Property Investment Event in Doha, Qatar

AAA Associates was one of the proud participants from Pakistan at the largest property investment event held this year in Doha, Qatar. The expo showcased a vast array of diverse real estate opportunities aimed at local, regional, and international investors. The event was held at Cityscape Doha Exhibition & Convention Center.

Managing Director AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r) led the AAA Associates’ delegation at the expo. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the AAA Associates’ stall on the occasion, which was officiated by Qatar’s Minister of Justice His Highness Sheikh Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r), stated, “It was an honor to represent Pakistan and AAA Associates at the Largest Property Investment Event in Qatar. The event brought together the industry’s top professionals and provided a window to discuss new ideas and learn new insights from them.”

He added, “Bilateral trade and investment opportunities will not only foster a tangible bond between the two countries but will also broaden their markets, boosting economic growth.”

Pakistan and Qatar have warm and cordial relations, as well as strong brotherly ties. They have an exceptionally close liaison and intend to expand cooperation in the economic, defense, and political sectors to ensure mutual economic growth.

Pakistan has vast resources and enormous investment potential. Pakistan’s investment in Qatar is mainly in real estate, construction machinery, and the technical services industry.

AAA Associates takes pride in presenting their projects at such an auspicious event that will allow investors from all over the world especially the Pakistani expats residing in Qatar to explore Pakistan’s economic prospects in real estate.

AAA Associates is one of the most trusted and rapidly expanding conglomerates in the real estate sector of Pakistan. Recently, they have launched one of their mega projects at Karachi Bahria Town as well.