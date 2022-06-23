Islamabad Police is Getting a Mounted Patrol Unit

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have launched a Mounted Patrol Unit to increase patrolling for ensuring the safety of life and property of the citizens of the federal capital.

According to details, the newly launched unit will patrol on horses in areas where other patrolling units cannot go such as parks, hiking trails, dirt roads, mountains, and treacherous terrains.

In addition to guarding the federal capital, the Mounted Patrol Unit will also play an important role in projecting a soft image of ICT Police among the residents of Islamabad.

اسلام آباد پولیس کا شہریوں کی جان و مال کے تحفظ، پیٹرولنگ کو مزیدموثر بنانے اورجرائم پیشہ عناصر کی سرکوبی کیلئے چاق و چوبند گھڑسوار دستے تعینات کرنے کا فیصلہ۔ پارکس، ہائیکنگ ٹریلز،کچے راستوں،پہاڑی علاقوں اور دشوار گزار جگہوں پر جہاں پیٹرولنگ گاڑیاں ایگل اور فالکن کارآمد نہیں

ICT Police previously launched different patrol units such as Eagle Patrol Unit, Falcon Patrol Unit, Bicycle Patrol Unit, and Air Patrol Unit to increase patrolling in Islamabad.

Launched in October last year, the Air Patrol Unit is equipped with state-of-the-art drones and locators. The Eagle Squad Unit consists of motorcycles.

The Bicycle Patrol Unit was launched in April last year to guard the markets and narrow streets of Islamabad. The Falcon Patrol Unit consists of cars.