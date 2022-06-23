Realme Narzo 50i Prime Launched for Only $100

Realme has launched another phone for its budget Narzo series called the Narzo 50i Prime. Judging from its spec sheet, it appears to be a rebrand of the recently launched Realme C30 and it even has the same design.
The screen on this phone is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 50i Prime is powered by the budget Unisoc T612 chipset with 2 to 3GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage variants. It boots the dated Android 11 with Realme Go Edition UI on top.
There is only a single 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh without any support for fast charging. It charges through a micro USB port.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available in Dark Blue and Mint Green color options for $100. The phone will go for sale next week.
Specifications
- Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G57
- OS: Android 11, Realme UI Go
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi
- Memory:
- RAM: 2GB, 3GB
- Internal: 32GB, 64GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear: 8MP
- Front: 5MP
- Colors: Mint Green, Dark Blue
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: $100