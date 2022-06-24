Ahmed Shehzad Blames Unnamed Seniors for Derailing His International Career

Pakistan’s opening batter, Ahmed Shehzad, has blamed the senior players for derailing his once-promising international career. He said that it is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket that the senior players cannot digest the success of younger players.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Massive Increase in Match Fees for Players

Shehzad talked about his downfall in international cricket in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

He stated that he was a victim of a pre-planned controversy where his name was associated with the controversial middle-order batter, Umar Akmal. He stated that the planning started from within the team but refused to take the name of the players who planned his ousting.

The 30-year-old remarked that if he had the same support that India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, had received from his captain, MS Dhoni, then he would have enjoyed a flourishing international career but the senior cricketers here cannot stand a player’s success.

The flamboyant opener stated that despite being out of the national side, he has continued to work hard on his batting and fitness. He said that he has made a lot of mistakes but he has never done injustice to his playing career. Shehzad thanked his fans for their relentless support and stated that he will continue to put in the hard work.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Announces Rs.15 Billion PCB Budget

“There is an entire world outside social media but when I meet fans in real life, they tell me that they have stopped watching cricket since I haven’t played for Pakistan. Whereas others claim they liked the previous team better,” Shehzad stated.

Shehzad further added that he will continue to give his best in hopes of making a return to the international arena. “I trust Allah Almighty and it is not a hope but my belief that it will happen once again,” he concluded.