Flour Prices in Karachi Jump by Rs. 200 in a Week

Flour prices in the country have reached record levels, according to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), with the price of a 20kg bag of flour rising to Rs. 1,900 after a weekly jump of Rs. 200.

The PBS data shows that the maximum price of a 20kg bag of wheat flour was Rs. 1,700 for the week which ended on June 16. The price of the 20kg bag of wheat flour jumped to Rs. 1,900 for the week which ended on June 23.

A 20kg bag of flour costs almost twice as much in Karachi compared to cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala where the maximum price of the 20kg bag was recorded at Rs. 980. The price of the 20kg bag is also much higher in other cities of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan compared to the federal capital and Punjab.

The price of the 20kg bag of wheat rose by Rs. 160 in Sukkur, Rs. 100 in Hyderabad, Rs, 70 in Quetta and Rs. 20 in Peshawar for the week which ended on June 23.