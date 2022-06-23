Finance Minister Directs Ministries to Prepare Proposals for Targeted Subsidy

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday presided over a meeting on Prime Minister Relief Package through Utility Stores Corporation and directed the concerned ministries to work on the proposals for the targeted subsidy to support the lower strata of the society.

The minister shared the commitment of the present government to provide maximum relief to the people from continuously rising prices, especially to the poor.

On the direction of the prime minister to provide an immediate and substantial relief package to lower segments of the society through targeted subsidy, the minister invited the participants to present the pragmatic, highly effective, and targeted subsidy proposals.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud shared various proposals for harmonization/consolidation of multiple subsidies under one umbrella for better allocation of resources on a household basis rather than an individual basis.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Secretary BISP, Chairman NADRA, and other senior officers attended the meeting.