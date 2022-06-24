PSX Bleeds Over 2000 Points After Govt Imposes ‘Super Tax’ on Large-Scale Industries

Pakistan equities witnessed a panic-struck selling spree during the early hours of trade on Friday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government will be imposing a 10 percent “super tax” on large-scale industries in a bid to generate revenues.

The benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1000 points after opening trade at 42,716.97. The top bourse appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone after shedding over 1500 points or 3.70 percent by 10 am, with fertilizer, oil & gas, and cement the top negative contributors on the bourse at the time.

By midday, the top bourse had lost 2064.9 points or 4.83 percent, with the market crashing to its lowest ever tally since December 2020.

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Gets Second Type-054A/P Class Frigate From China

Earlier today, PM Shahbaz imposed a super tax on top industrial arms including cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, cigarettes, beverages, and chemicals.

His speech caused the benchmark KSE-100 index to plummet before trading was suspended. It was 40,663.62 as of 12:00pm, down 4.83 percent.

This is an intraday market update.