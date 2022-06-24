Pakistan Navy Gets Second Type-054A/P Class Frigate From China

The Pakistan Navy has inducted the second Type 054A/P frigate named PNS Taimur from China. The ship has been built by the China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC).

The commissioning ceremony was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. Head of Pakistan Navy Mission in China, Commodore, Rashid Mehmood Sheikh, attended the ceremony as chief guest.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Pakistan Navy, PNS Taimur is a highly advanced ship equipped with the latest weapons, sensors, and Combat Management System (CMS).

PNS Taimur will provide a sustainable boost to the combat capability of the Pakistan Navy and will significantly enhance the defense of Pakistan’s maritime boundaries.

In June 2017, Pakistan Navy had inked an agreement with CSTC, a Chinese shipbuilder, for the purchase of two Type 054 II-class frigates.

A year later, the agreement was extended as Pakistan Navy ordered two more Type 054A/P Jiangkai II-class guided-missile frigates.