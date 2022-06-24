Sindh to Hand Out Smartphones to Thousands of Healthcare Workers

The Sindh government has announced to give smartphones to thousands of healthcare workers responsible for administering Coronavirus vaccines in the province.

According to details, GAVI, a public-private global health partnership founded in 2000 with aim of increasing access to immunization across the world, has provided 3,500 smartphones to the Sindh government.

Healthcare staff at COVID-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in the province will be able to increase vaccination coverage, collect real-time data, and monitor their performance through the use of smartphones.

Speaking in this regard, Health Secretary Sindh, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, said that the smartphones will come with a pre-installed Zindagi Mehfooz application.

The Zindagi Mehfooz app was launched in 2016. Its aim is to increase immunization coverage in the country. The app helps healthcare authorities in easily manage the records of the receivers of different vaccination programs.

The healthcare staff registered with the app also receive SMS alerts for the upcoming vaccinations of the citizens. They also receive incentives each month based on their performance.