Swvl Expands Intercity Travel and B2B ‘TaaS’ Services, Brings New Subscription Model for Intracity Commuters

Swvl, a global tech transportation provider, is famous for providing semi-private transportation to the public at affordable rates.

The company has provided convenient, reliable, and affordable intercity and intracity rides across B2C and B2B verticals to its users in Pakistan for the past few years.

Swvl’s tech-enabled offerings make mobility safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly while ensuring that it is accessible and affordable for everyone.

Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use app with varied payment options and access high-quality private buses and vans that operate according to fixed routes, stations, times, and prices.

Committed to offering its city-to-city travel and B2B corporate services, Swvl also plans on launching a subscription service soon, aiming to enable their everyday riders with a reliable and affordable daily commute to work, schools, and universities.

This approach is a part of the company’s portfolio optimization strategy to accelerate profitability and achieve positive cash flow by 2023.

The subscription service will cater to the company’s customer base to ensure safe and reliable daily transportation.

It would be a much-needed reliable option for its female user base, for whom Swvl was and will remain a safe, secure, and affordable means of transportation.

Swvl’s TaaS (Transport as a Service) model enables more than 70 corporate clients to move at lesser costs with a portfolio that includes major organizations such as Daraz and Hapag-Lloyd, while its city-to-city travel services cater to 50+ unique routes, all across Pakistan.

These routes help connect travelers of more than 17 cities through its services which can be booked via the app.

Swvl TaaS has also partnered with Tufail Group, Cerebrum Corporation, and K-Solar to build an electromobility ecosystem in Pakistan. This partnership is projected to solve the daily commute and transportation needs of business customers by bringing in modern electric vehicles which are beneficial for both people and the planet.

This consortium is established to address Pakistan’s strategic requirement for energy security and will lead to cost savings over the projected life cycle along with a substantial reduction in carbon emissions.

Swvl city-to-city travel services offer many ride options ranging from 45-seater buses to 14-seater minivans that will be available at traditional bus terminals or nearby stops within the city, providing a comfortable customer experience.

Under the same umbrella, Swvl also offers a ‘hire-a-bus’ service where users can book an entire vehicle of choice and go wherever they want in Pakistan.

