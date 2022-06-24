UAE is Simplifying Visa Process to Facilitate Pakistanis: Consul General

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government is continuously simplifying the visa system to facilitate visitors from all over the world, particularly from Pakistan.

UAE Consul General at Karachi, Bakhit Atiq Al-Rumiti, said this after visiting the buildings of the Sindh Assembly in the provincial capital.

According to details, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly, Rehana Leghari, gave a tour of the two buildings to the UAE envoy. She briefed him about the historical importance of the old building and the modern architecture of the new building.

The UAE envoy expressed pleasure upon seeing a female deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, adding that the UAE government has also taken different measures to increase the representation of women in government and non-government organizations.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy strong bilateral relations and the latter has always stood by the former in tough times.

After the tour, politicians from different political parties in the province called on the UAE envoy. He informed the politicians regarding the establishment of the UAE Visa Office in Karachi and the state-of-the-art facilities available there. The UAE envoy also invited the politicians to visit the visa office.