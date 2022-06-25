GC University Lahore to Get a World Class Sports Center of Excellence

The Punjab government has approved funds for the establishment of Government College University (GCU) Lahore’s Sports Center of Excellence in the Annual Development Plan for FY 2022-23.

The sports center will be built on modern international standards. It will be constructed near the cricket ground and will be completed within a year. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

According to the details, the facility will feature a pavilion, gym, swimming pool, running tracks, cricket pitches, football ground, and a hall for indoor games.

The sports center will also be able to accommodate 150 talented male and female student athletes of GCU. Top coaches will train them for domestic and global sports competitions.

Speaking in this regard, Vice-Chancellor (VC) GCU Lahore, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, said that the Sports Center of Excellence will be a unique sports facility in the middle of the provincial capital.

Dr. Zaidi also appreciated GCU Lahore’s Planning and Development Department and Directorate of Sports for working actively to secure funds from the provincial government for the sports center.