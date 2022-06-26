Unbelievable Babar Azam is the Best Player in the World: Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has praised Pakistan’s all-format Captain Babar Azam, calling him the “Big One”, a variation from the much talked about “Big Four” of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

“Not too many can argue that Babar Azam is probably the best player in the world at the moment,” said Doull while commentating on Day 3 of the third Test match between England and New Zealand.

“As far as batting in that top order is concerned, he is unbelievable. Joe Root has got an argument for that, but when you talk about the Big Four, at the moment, he is the Big One.”

The Pakistan skipper is currently the only batsmen to be in the top four of ICC batting rankings in all three formats. Babar has made the top spot his own in both ODIs and T20Is rankings. However, in the test batting rankings Joe Root sit at the top with Babar Azam occupying the fourth place.

Babar has 4,442 runs to his name in ODI cricket in 89 matches. He averages a mind boggling 59.22 with 17 hundreds and 19 fifties to his name.

The Lahore born batsman has amassed 2,686 runs in 74 T20I matches at an average of 45.52 with one hundred and 26 fifties.

Babar, who is ranked fourth in the test batting rankings, has scored 2,851 runs in 40 matches at an average of 45.98 with 6 hundreds.