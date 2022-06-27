NCOC Reimposes Restrictions Due to New Wave of COVID-19

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has once again declared the practice of facemask wearing in public transport all over the country mandatory.

In an official statement, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has ordered the public to wear facemasks during traveling on flights, railways, and other public transport vehicles.

After a slight change in Covid-19 cases in some cities, the NCOC has recommended mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country is mandatory. So all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel. 😷 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 27, 2022

The development comes on the back of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases all over the country in the past few days.

Earlier today, the NIH confirmed 382 new cases of COVID-19, taking the national Coronavirus positivity rate to 2.85%. Last week, the country reported an average of over 272 cases of Coronavirus each day.

Last week, Pakistan had also detected the presence of two new sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus. These sub-variants were identified as B.4 and B.5.

B.4 and B.5 were first detected in South Africa in January and February respectively this year. Both of them are more infectious than BA.2, the Omicron sub-variant known as “stealth Omicron.”