PTCL Group Donates Life Jackets to Fishermen Community of Karachi

PTCL Group, Pakistan’s largest telecom operators PTCL & Ufone, has donated life jackets to the fishermen community of Karachi to ensure the safety of small-scale fishermen during the high-tide season at a ceremony held in FCS HQ in Karachi.

Chairman, Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti was presented with life jackets by PTCL Group representatives, to acknowledge the efforts of the local fishermen.

Expressing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, PTCL Group, Amir Pasha, said, “PTCL Group was always on the lookout for opportunities to give back to the community where it is most needed.”

“The monsoon season is around the corner and there is a pressing need to undertake measures to ensure the safety of the fishermen community who risk their lives to sustain the seafood supply chain. Safety is of paramount importance and these fishermen need to be equipped with both training and necessary safety gear,” he added.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti, expressed his gratitude to PTCL Group for the thoughtful intervention.

He said, “Fishermen are aware of the risk, however, there is a cost involved in taking the necessary precautionary measures, which is unbearable for small-scale fishermen. I hope that the support coming from the private sector in terms of training and safety equipment will go a long way in reducing safety incidents.”

PTCL Group is widely recognized for its corporate social responsibility initiatives that create impactful shared value. Both PTCL and Ufone are at the forefront to ensure the welfare of the communities they serve.