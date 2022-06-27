Shajar Abbas Wins Gold in Kazakhstan, Breaks National Record for 100m Sprint

Pakistani sprinter, Shajar Abbas, has broken the national 100m sprinting record at the 31st Qosanov Memorial International Athletics Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Shajar set a new record as he completed the track in 10.38 seconds, breaking the record previously set by Afzal Baig, who had taken 10.42 seconds to complete the 100m race during the 2005 Islamic Games.

The Sahiwal-born sprinter won gold in the 100m race as he crossed the finish line at 10.42 seconds. Kazakhstan’s Vitaliy Zems finished second and Thailand’s Bandit Chuangchai secured the bronze medal in the 100m sprint.

The 22-year-old also went on to grab the bronze medal in the 200m race while fellow Pakistani sprinter, Abdul Majeed Baloch, bagged the bronze medal in the 400m race. Furthermore, Sohail Umar also bagged a medal for Pakistan as he finished at the second spot in the 1500m race.

Earlier, Shajar and Abdul Moeed Baloch had also bagged medals during the recently concluded Imam Reza Cup in Iran. Shajar had won the gold medal in the 200m race while Baloch secured a silver medal in the 400m race and a bronze medal in the 200m race.