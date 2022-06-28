All You Need to Know About FPSC’s Schedule for CSS Exam 2023

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the schedule for CSS examination 2023 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

According to details, the 2023 CSS exam cycle will begin on 1 July 2022, with the publishing of a public notice on FPSC’s website. It will conclude with the commencement of the written part on 1 February 2023.

Here is the complete schedule for the CSS exam 2023:

Sr. No. Activity Timeline
1. Publishing of public notice for CSS 2023 on FPSC website 1 July 2022
2. Advertisement and receipt of applications for MPT 2023 7 August 2022
3. Receipt of online applications for MPT 2023 8–22 August 2022
4. Reservation of halls and preparation of breakup 10 September 2022
5. Conduct of MPT 2023 and posting of answer keys 2 October 2022
6. Announcement of MPT result 17 October 2022
7. Advertisement for written CSS 2023 exam 30 October 2022
8. Receipt of online application from MPT qualifiers 30 October 2022 – 14 November 2022
9. Receipt of hardcopy of online application along with documents Until 24 November 2022
10. Conduct of written CSS 2023 exam 1 February 2023

 

