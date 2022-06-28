All You Need to Know About FPSC’s Schedule for CSS Exam 2023

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the schedule for CSS examination 2023 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

According to details, the 2023 CSS exam cycle will begin on 1 July 2022, with the publishing of a public notice on FPSC’s website. It will conclude with the commencement of the written part on 1 February 2023.

Here is the complete schedule for the CSS exam 2023: