Kamran and Umar Akmal Request Fans to Pray for Their Father

Akmal brothers, Umar and Kamran, have requested their fans and well-wishers to remember their father, Mohammad Akmal Siddique, who is critically ill and admitted to a hospital in their prayers.

While sharing his father’s photo on Twitter, Umar Akmal wrote, “Please pray for my Abu (father) he is hospitalized. We are going through a very tough time.”

Plz pray for my Abu he is hospitalised

We are going through a very tough time🤲 pic.twitter.com/c2CbTz4Eky — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) June 27, 2022

The wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, also took to Twitter and asked fans to pray for his father’s recovery as he is in hospital.

Aslaam o Alaikum humble request to all please pray for my father’s recovery as he is in hospital 🤲🏻🤲🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 27, 2022

The Akmal brothers were a vital part of the Pakistan cricket team for quite a long time, however, they have now fallen out of favor with the selectors.

Umar Akmal was the first Pakistani batter to score a debut century in both Test and ODI cricket away from home, and he was also the second Pakistani after Fawad Alam to score a Test century on debut away from home.

Kamran Akmal has represented Pakistan in 53 Test matches and scored 2,648 runs at an average of 30.79 including six centuries and 12 half-centuries.