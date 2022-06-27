Record Number of International Climbers Are Eyeing To Conquer Pakistani Mountains

Pakistani Peaks, which are located in the northern areas of the country, are set to host staggering 1,400 mountain climbers (including the first female Arab Climber) in the year 2022. The number jumped from 550 climbers in the previous year, which is a 250% increase in the number.

According to Tourist Department of Gilgit Baltistan, it has already issued visas to 700 mountaineers and the number is expected to increase further in the summer, as it is an ideal time to climb killer-mountains of Pakistan.

The climbers are coming from various regions of the world including Europe, the US, UAE, China, Poland as well as Russia, Japan and Norway. A visually impaired Canadian Mountaineer is also set to climb K2 and Nanga Parbat in the summers. These climbers have vouched to conquer the highest peaks which include 5 peaks as high as 8,000 meters and 20 peaks as high as 6,000-7,000 meters.

In addition, around 40 Pakistani mountaineers are also going to participate in the mountain climbing activity including Sajid Ali Sadpara (son of late Ali Sadpara who died in a mountain climbing incident).

According to Secretary of Alpine Club Pakistan, Karrar Haideri, this recent surge in tourism is due to the peaceful and secure conditions in the northern areas of the country. The government has also introduced online visa process for the first time which also played the role as a catalyst in the “inclining” numbers.

This segment of tourism is also generating employment opportunities for the locals. To cater the increasing numbers of mountain climbers, around 3,000 porters have gotten employment to assist the expedition teams in carrying their supplies.