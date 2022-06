Squads and Schedule Announced for National U19 Cup

Twelve sides of six Cricket Associations will participate in the one-day National U19 Cup, which will be held across five cities from 28 June to 8 July.

To create a competitive environment and to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, the PCB has involved senior coaches to lead the support staff of each squad featuring in the National U19 Cup. This move will upskill the players while helping the coaches to work closely with teenagers knocking at the doors of senior cricket.

The coaching panel includes Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Arshad Khan, Humayun Farhat, Ijaz Ahmed Jnr, Imran Farhat, and Zahoor Elahi. The former international cricketers’ part of the coaching staff includes Ghulam Ali, Rafatullah Mohmand, Shahid Anwar, Shoaib Khan, and Samiullah Khan Niazi.

Six Blues squads have been placed in Pool A and will play their matches in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while six Whites squads are in Pool B with their matches scheduled in Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sheikhupura.

National U19 Cup Schedule

Pool A Date Teams Venue 28 June Balochistan (b) vs Central Punjab (b) House of Northern, Islamabad Northern (b) vs Sindh (b) National Cricket Ground, Islamabad KPK (b) vs Southern Punjab (b) Ayub Cricket Ground, Islamabad 30 June Balochistan (b) vs Southern Punjab (b) National Cricket Ground, Islamabad KPK (b) vs Sindh (b) Ayub Cricket Ground, Islamabad Northern (b) vs Central Punjab (b) House of Northern, Islamabad 2 July Balochistan (b) vs Northern (b) Rawal Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi Sindh (b) vs Southern Punjab (b) National Cricket Ground, Islamabad KPK (b) vs Central Punjab (b) Ayub Cricket Ground, Islamabad 4 July Balochistan (b) vs Sindh (b) Ayub Cricket Ground, Islamabad Central Punjab (b) vs Southern Punjab (b) Rawal Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi Northern (b) vs KPK (b) National Cricket Ground, Islamabad 6 July Balochistan (b) vs KPK (b) National Cricket Ground, Islamabad Central Punjab (b) vs Sindh (b) Rawal Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi Northern (b) vs Southern Punjab (b) Ayub Cricket Ground, Islamabad Pool B 28 June Balochistan (w) vs Central Punjab (w) LCCA Ground Lahore Northern (w) vs Sindh (w) Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura KPK (w) vs Southern Punjab (w) Saeed Ajmal Academy Faisalabad 30 June Balochistan (w) vs Southern Punjab (w) Saeed Ajmal Academy Faisalabad KPK (w) vs Sindh (w) Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura Northern (w) vs Central Punjab (w) LCCA Ground Lahore 2 July Balochistan (w) vs Northern (w) Saeed Ajmal Academy Faisalabad Sindh (w) vs Southern Punjab (w) LCCA Ground Lahore KPK (w) vs Central Punjab (w) Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura 4 July Balochistan (w) vs Sindh (w) LCCA Ground Lahore Central Punjab (w) vs Southern Punjab (w) Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura Northern (w) vs KPK (w) Saeed Ajmal Academy Faisalabad 6 July Balochistan (b) vs KPK (b) Saeed Ajmal Academy Faisalabad Central Punjab (b) vs Sindh (b) LCCA Ground Lahore Northern (w) vs Southern Punjab (w) Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura Final 8 July Top Two Teams on Points Table

Like the previous season, the PCB continues to field two sides from each Cricket Association. This has been initiated in order to give more opportunities to the players at this level.

The PCB also confirms the 12 squads for the tournament. Performances of players in the recently concluded Cricket Associations Divisional U19 Tournament were also taken into consideration. The performers from last year’s National U19 tournaments who are still eligible to feature in the age-group event were also considered for the forthcoming tournament.

National U19 Cup Squads

Balochistan U19 Blues: Sajjad Ali (Captain) (Loralai), Abu Bakar (Lasbela), Arbaz Khan (Loralai), Basit Ali (Naseerabad), Ejaz Ahmed (Killa Abdullah), Ghazi Khan (Loralai), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta), Israrullah (Naseerabad), Muhammad Qasim (Quetta), Muhammad Uzair (Naseerabad), Muhammad Yousaf (Loralai), Sayed Yasir Shah (Pishin), Sham Raiz Khan (Pishin), Yasir Khan (Quetta) and Zohaib Khan Shanzaib (Loralai)

Reserve players: Adnan Iqbal (Khuzdar), Arslan Khan (Lasbella), Gohar Khan (Lasbella), Obaidullah (Quetta) and Shahid Ali (Sibi)

Coaching staff: Arshad Khan (head coach), Raj Hans (assistant coach)

Balochistan U19 Whites: Duniya Khan (Captain) (Loralai), Akhtar Altaf (Turbat), Ashanullah (Loralai), Hikmatullah (Loralai), Inamullah (Quetta), Jahangir Khan (Loralai), Mohammad Aqdas Khan (Quetta), Moshin Ali (Lasbella), Muhammad Siddique (Killah Abdullah), Qurban Ali (Killah Abdullah), Siraj Mehboob (Panjgur), Syed Hanzla (Killah Abdullah), Tanveer Khan (Loralai), Usman Ghani (Quetta) and Uzafia Gul (Quetta)

Reserve players: Abdul Haseeb (Gwadar), Abdul Saboor (Pishin), Imran Zahid (Turbat), Majid Ali (Sibi) and Perviz Ahmed (Sibi)

Coaching staff: Habib Baloch (head coach), Shoaib Khan (assistant coach)

Central Punjab U19 Blues: Obaid Shahid (Captain) (Lahore), Afzal Manzoor (Nankanasahib), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Arham Nawab (Faisalabad), Ayub Khan (Mandibahauddin), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hammad Liaqat (Lahore), Mohammad Maaz (Faisalabad), Mohammad Maooz (Lahore), Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad), Muhammad Waqas (Faisalabad), Saria Khan (Mianwali), Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Zain- ul-Abideen (Gujranwala) and Zoraiz Wafa Gill (Mandibahauddin)

Reserves: Ali Raza (Sheikhupura), Ameer Hassan (Sialkot), Farhan Yousuf (Lahore), Moosa Azeem (Sialkot) and Shaban Saeed (Jaranwala)

Coaching staff: Abdul Razzaq (head coach), Humayun Farhat (assistant coach)

Central Punjab U19 Whites: Hafiz Usman Nadeem (Captain) (Lahore), Abdul Rehman (Faisalabad), Abu Marsad (Lahore), Ahmed Bilal (Faisalabad), Akash Hayat (Faisalabad), Ali Razzaq (Lahore), Ali Zoraiz Arif (Lahore), Faraz Ahmed (Muridke), Hassan Ali Jnr (Faisalabad), Kaif Ali (Gujranwala), Mohammad Ibtisam-ur-Rehman (Sargodha), Moeez Rana (Lahore), Samama Riaz (Faisalabad), Usman Shahid (Lahore) and Waqas Abbas (Faisalabad)

Reserves: Ali Dilshad (Lahore), Muneeb Wasif (Lahore), Syed Hassan Gillani (Sialkot), Usama Zahid (Lahore) and Zeeshan Sikander (Mandibahauddin)

Coaching staff: Imran Farhat (head coach), Muhammad Ashraf (assistant coach)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues: Muhammed Zulkifl (Captain) (Charsada), Abu Bakkar (Lower Dir), Afaq Khan (Mardan), Haseeb Khan (Peshawar), Ihtisham-ul-Haq (Lower Dir), Ismail Khan (D.I Khan), Khubaib Habib (Kohat), Muhammed Farooq (Mohmand), Muhammed Riazullah (Lower Dir), Muhammed Shoaib (Peshawar), Muhammed Shoaib (D.I Khan), Muhammed Zubair (Peshawar), Muhammed Zubair (Khyber), Riazullah (Khyber) and Ubaidullah (Khyber)

Reserve players: Adnan Ahmed (Bajour), Adnan Khan (Khyber), Ansarullah (Peshawar), Uzairullah (Peshawar) and Wazdan Khan (Khyber)

Coaching staff: Abdur Rehman (head coach), Riffatullah Mohmand (assistant coach)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites: Abbas Ali (Captain) (Peshawar), Afkar Durrani (Lower Dir), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Aimal Khan (Mohmand), Ayaz Khan (Mardan), Jawad Ali (Charsada), Muhammed Irfan (Khyber), Muhammed Salman (Khyber), Muhammed Tahir (Mohmand), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Sherdil Khan (Swat), Shuja Zaheer (Abbotabad), Tahir Ali (Swabi), Yasir Ahmed (Swabi) and Zubair Shinwari (Khyber)

Reserve players: Arafat Khan (Peshawar), Haris Khan (Peshawar), Hilal Ahmed (Swat), Maaz Habib Khan (Mardan) and Salar Ahmed (Haripur)

Coaching Staff: Aftab Khan (head coach), Muhammad Aslam Qureshi (assistant coach)

Northern U19 Blues: Shamyl Hussain (Captain) (Islamabad), Abdullah Amin (Jhelum), Abidullah (Islamabad), Affan Ishaq (Rawalpindi), Ali Abbas (Muzaffarabad), Amir Hasan (Rawalpindi), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Faraz Khan (Attock), Mohammad Aftab (Islamabad), Mohammad Asim Shahzad (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Awais (Attock), Mohammad Ibrahim (Jhelum), Saad Masood (Rawalpindi), Shahmeer Nisar Khan (Islamabad) and Umar Habib (Attock)

Reserves: Abu Hurraira (Attock), Ismail Khan (Chakwal), Jouhar Ali (Rawalpindi), Saad Bin Tariq (Bagh/Hattian) and Saqibullah (Islamabad)

Coaching staff: Kamran Khan (head coach), Fahad Masood (assistant coach)

Northern U19 Whites: Shahmeer Ali (Captain) (Rawalpindi), Abdul Basit (Rawalpindi), Abuzar (Rawalpindi), Azan Kabir (Kotli), Dawood Nazar (Attock), Husnain Nadeem (Mirpur), Mohammad Ali Taj (Islamabad), Mohammad Ammar Khan (Muzaffarabad), Mohammad Arshad (Bagh), Mohammad Nabeel (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Qaiser (Islamabad), Raja Hamza Waheed (Islamabad), Salman Khan (Islamabad), Sudais Ulfat (Islamabad) and Usman Khan (Rawalpindi)

Reserves: Aman Aftab (Bagh), Arsalan Ali (Islamabad), Awais Amin (Islamabad), Shahbaz Khan Hurraira (Jhelum) and Syed Ali Mehdi (Rawalpindi)

Coaching staff: Ijaz Ahmed Jnr (head coach), Samiullah Khan Niazi (assistant coach)

Sindh U19 Blues: Mirza Saad Baig (Captain) (Khi Zone-III), Afnan Khan (Khi Zone-IV), Aftab Ibrahim (Khi Zone-VII), Ali Hassan (Khi Zone-II), Habibullah (Khi Zone-VI), Hameed Kareem (Khi Zone-VI), Haroon Arshad (Khi Zone-III), Khawaja Muhammad Hafeez (Khi Zone-VI), Maaz Khurram Amin (Khi Zone-VI), Mohammad Arbaaz Khan (Khi Zone-VI), Muhammad Hanif (Khi Zone-V), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Khi Zone-VI), Raihan Ali Shah (Khi Zone-II), Shahzaib Aziz (Larkana) and Wahaj Raiz (Khi Zone-II)

Reserves: Abdullah Alam (Khi Zone-VII), Daud Abbas (Benazirabad), Feroz Ali (Larkana), Haseeb-ur- Rehman (Hyderabad) and Ubaid Raza (Khairpur)

Coaching staff: Muhammad Masroor (head coach), Tahir Mehmood (assistant coach)

Sindh U19 Whites: Syed Tayyab Hussain (Captain) (Khi Zone-II), Abdul Moeez (Khi Zone-VII), Ali Ishaq (Khi Zone-VI), Awais Raheem Shah (Khi Zone-VI), Ghulam Ashraf (Khi Zone-VI), Hamza Qureshi (Khi Zone-VI), Mansoor Ali Khoso (Khairpur), Muhammad Fahad Amin (Khi Zone-III), Muhammad Hassan Iqbal (Khi Zone-III), Muhammad Saad Asif (Khi Zone-VII), Noman Ali (Hyderabad), Rumail Ahmed (Khi Zone-III), Saqlain Nawaz Rajput (Khairpur), Shahwaiz Yasir (Khi Zone-II), and Syed Yahya Shah (Hyderabad)

Reserves: Abdul Rehman Niazi (Khi Zone-II), Daniyal Ahmed (Khi Zone-V), Mohammad Umar Khan Sherani (Mirpurkhas), Muhammad Hannan (Sukkur) and Ziaullah (Khi Zone-II)

Coaching staff: Ghulam Ali (head coach), Zafar Iqbal (assistant coach)

Southern Punjab U19 Blues: Mohammad Danish (Captain) (Muzaffargarh), Adnan Shahid (D.G Khan), Arbab Shabir (Khanewal), Bilal Ahmad (Sahiwal), Hamza Nadir (Sahiwal), Haseeb Javaid (Multan), Huzaifa Ayub (Khanewal), Kashif Farid (Rajanpur), Mohammad Abdullah (Rajanpur), Mohammad Luqman (Lodhran), Mohammad Shan (Sahiwal), Mohammad Zahid (Multan), Moheer Saeed (Vehari), Sharjeel Hassan (Lodhran) and Zubair Jabbar (Khanewal)

Reserves: Adnan Ali (Pakpattan), Ali Haider (Vehari), Ali Shabir (Rahim Yar Khan), Amin Talib (Vehari) and Haseeb Gull (Bahawalpur)

Coaching staff: Iqbal Imam (head coach), Zahoor Elahi (assistant coach)

Southern Punjab U19 Whites: Uzair Mumtaz (Captain) (Multan), Abu Bakar (Muzaffargarh), Aqib Asghar (Vehari), Arafat Minhas (Multan), Hamza Nawaz (Bahawalnagar), Harib Moeen (Bahawalnagar), Haseeb Nazim (Multan), Hasnain Majid (Rahim Yar Khan), Mohammad Ammar (Rahim Yar Khan), Mohammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Mozam Alvi (Bahawalpur), Shehraz Khan (Lodhran), Taha Masood (Rahim Yar Khan), Taha Shabir (Sahiwal) and Talha Mushtaq (Rahim Yar Khan)

Reserves: Alam Zaib Khan (Multan), Farhan Iqbal (Rahim Yar Khan), Mohammad Jansher (Sahiwal), Maseem Raza (Multan) and Usman Iqbal (Okara)

Coaching staff: Shahid Anwar (head coach), Aizaz Cheema (assistant coach)