National Savings Will Not Extend Deadline for Returning Prize Bonds

The National Savings, an attached department of the Finance Ministry, has decided against extending the deadline for returning different prize bonds.

According to the details, the last date for returning the prize bonds of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 7,500 is 30 June 2022 and it will not be extended.

In an official statement, the National Savings said that the Federal government had stopped the sale of these four prize bonds to support the documentation of the national economy.

Citizens holding these prize bonds can return them in three ways. First, by exchanging them with the premium prize bonds of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000. Second, by acquiring Special Savings Certificate or Defense Savings Certificate. Third, by receiving the cash amount in their bank accounts.

These prize bonds can be returned to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), approved branches of scheduled banks, and branches of the National Savings.

The National Savings added that the deadline for returning the prize bonds will not be extended and the bonds will become non-returnable after the deadline.