‘Never-Landing’ Aerial Cruise Hotel That Can Fly 5,000 Guests Goes Viral

A viral video of an artificial intelligence-piloted hotel that ‘never lands’ has raised eyebrows on social media.

Designed by Hashem Al-Ghaili, the aircraft called ‘Sky Cruise’ has 20 nuclear-powered engines and can accommodate 5,000 guests, as reported by an international news channel. It does not land during its journey and its designer has stated that the aircraft’s maintenance is done while it is airborne.

Calling it ‘the future of transport’, he remarked, “All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous”.

The cruise aircraft gives its passengers a 360° view of the sky and has facilities such as a cinema, an eatery, marriage halls, and conference halls among others.

While its launch date is yet to be announced, the concept has gotten mixed feedback on social media.

“I feel like this is where all the rich people are going to hide during the apocalypse, and just fly around above all the rest of the world while everyone is fighting each other Mad Max-style,” a user said.

Another user commented, “I’m sure I would be able to afford a ticket for the lowest deck with no leg space and no access to the lounge”.