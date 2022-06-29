Afridi Suggests Increasing Speed Limit on Motorways

Shahid Afridi has suggested the National Highways and Motorway Police to increase the speed limit on national highways, stating that the speed limit should be more than 120kph.

Responding to news about his recent challan on the motorway, the star cricketer appreciated the staff members he interacted with saying that they were all very professional.

“Good to interact with a polite staff at NHMP and I found them very professional. Also my humble suggestion we have very good highways, the speed allowed should be more than 120kph!”

While traveling to Karachi from Lahore, the former all-rounder was found violating the speed limit on the highway and got fined Rs. 1,500 by the motorway police.

Afridi gladly paid the fine and expressed gratitude to the highway police for treating everyone equally while taking selfies with officers.

Afridi was one of the most aggressive batters in his era and played for Pakistan in 398 ODIs, 99 T20Is, and 27 Tests over the course of his career. He has 8,064 ODI runs under his belt, with 6 centuries and 39 fifties.