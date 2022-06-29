HTC Desire 22 Pro Launched With Crypto Wallet and VR Support

It’s been half a year since HTC released a phone, but we now have a new one dubbed Desire 22 Pro. The device stands out from the crowd as it is fully compatible with VR headsets and has a built-in NFT and crypto wallet, letting you manage your digital assets from your phone.

Other than that, it has your usual 2022 mid-ranger specs.

Design and Display

Desire 22 Pro has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The selfie camera sits inside a tiny punch-hole cutout and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side atop the power button. There is IP67 water resistance as well.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, you get the most popular mid-range chip of 2022, the Snapdragon 695 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a microSD card slot to expand storage.

The phone will boot Android 12 OS out of the box.

Cameras

The camera setup includes a 64MP primary shooter with a wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP depth of field camera. The camera is only capable of 1080p video recording since the Snapdragon 695 is not capable of doing 4K clips despite being a modern chipset.

The tiny selfie camera is a 32MP wide-angle shooter that is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,520 mAh battery has support for 18W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, which is rare on a mid-range smartphone.

HTC Desire 22 Pro will retail for $404.

HTC Desire 22 Pro Specifications