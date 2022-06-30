Rizwan Takes Sussex to 1st County Championship Win in Over a Year in His Last Game

Pakistan wicket-keeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, scored a quick half-century in the fourth innings to help Sussex to an incredible run-chase against Derbyshire that led to their first County Championship victory since April 2021.

Rizwan, whose 130 in the first innings helped the team score 337 runs, also contributed 76 runs off 82 balls in the team’s successful pursuit of the 345 runs target in just 73.1 overs at the loss of five wickets.

While chasing a total of 345 runs in the fourth innings, Sussex lost their first wicket when they were on 41 but opener Ali Orr and Tom Alsop stitched a 140-run partnership that resurrected Sussex’s hopes.

After Alsop was bowled while batting at 55, Mohammad Rizwan joined Ali Orr and added another quick 93-run partnership that propelled Sussex to victory.

Sussex needed another 68 runs when Orr was caught on the mid-wicket boundary, but Rizwan and Delray Rawlins’ 34-run partnership got Sussex over the line.

It was also Mohmmad Rizwan’s final County Championship appearance before joining the Pakistan national team ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Rizwan has scored 342 runs at an average of 57, with one century and two fifties.