World-Class Batters Fear Facing Shaheen Afridi: Shaun Tait

Pakistan bowling coach, Shaun Tait has rated speedster, Shaheen Shah, as a world-class bowler revealing that top batters across the world feel uneasy and avoid taking the strike when he bowls.

Speaking to the media, Tait said, “Sometimes it is not even his [Shaheen] pace, sometimes it’s about his presence, standing at the top of his mark, and world finest batter think they don’t want to face this bowler.”

Tait, who is working with PCB as a bowling coach, further revealed that most of the right-handed batters become clueless against him despite knowing he will go for an in-swinger.

“The way the crowd gets involved when he is bowling is all that theater. Most right-handers know they will be tested with an in-swinger but still, they don’t have any answers to it.”

Answering a question regarding his coaching job, Tait said, “I am pretty new to the job so the next 8-9 months are going to be very exciting to watch how these pacers progress,”

The player-turned-coach went on to say that he has found Pakistan’s players to be naturally talented and that his job is to help them develop their abilities and maintain their confidence.

Shaheen has established himself as a reliable wicket-taker and is considered a death-over specialist. He has 204 international wickets and was named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021.