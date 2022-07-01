Here is the Complete Syllabus for MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the syllabus for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs in 2022.

According to details, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) had recommended the MDCAT syllabus to the PMC which was approved in a recent meeting of the commission.

Here is the complete syllabus for the MDCAT 2022:

Biology

  • Biodiversity (acellular life/variety of life)
  • Bio-energetic
  • Biological molecules
  • Cell structure and function
  • Coordination and control/nervous & chemical coordination
  • Diversity among animals
  • Enzymes
  • Evolution
  • Life process in animals & plants (nutrition/gaseous exchange/ transport)
  • Prokaryotes
  • Reproduction
  • Support & movement
  • Variation & genetics/inheritance

Chemistry

  • Introduction to fundamental concepts of chemistry
  • Atomic Structure
  • Gases
  • Liquids
  • Solids
  • Chemical equilibrium
  • Reaction Kinetic
  • Thermo-chemistry and Energetics of chemical reactions
  • Electrochemistry
  • Chemical bonding
  • S and P block elements
  • Transition elements
  • Fundamental principles of organic chemistry
  • Chemistry of hydrocarbons
  • Alkyl halides
  • Alcohols & phenols
  • Aldehydes and ketones
  • Carboxylic acid
  • Macromolecules
Physics

  • Force and motion
  • Work and energy
  • Rotational and circular motion
  • Waves
  • Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics
  • Current electricity
  • Electromagnetism
  • Electromagnetic induction
  • Electronics
  • Dawn of modern physics
  • Atomic spectra
  • Nuclear physics

English

  • Vocabulary
  • Tenses
  • Sentence structure
  • Sentence correction
  • Parts of speech
  • Comprehension

Logical Reasoning

  • Critical thinking
  • Letters and symbol series
  • Logical deductions
  • Logical problems
  • Course of action
  • Cause and effect

Here is the detailed syllabus for MDCAT 2022:

