Here is the Complete Syllabus for MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the syllabus for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs in 2022.

According to details, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) had recommended the MDCAT syllabus to the PMC which was approved in a recent meeting of the commission.

Here is the complete syllabus for the MDCAT 2022:

Biology

Biodiversity (acellular life/variety of life)

Bio-energetic

Biological molecules

Cell structure and function

Coordination and control/nervous & chemical coordination

Diversity among animals

Enzymes

Evolution

Life process in animals & plants (nutrition/gaseous exchange/ transport)

Prokaryotes

Reproduction

Support & movement

Variation & genetics/inheritance

Chemistry

Introduction to fundamental concepts of chemistry

Atomic Structure

Gases

Liquids

Solids

Chemical equilibrium

Reaction Kinetic

Thermo-chemistry and Energetics of chemical reactions

Electrochemistry

Chemical bonding

S and P block elements

Transition elements

Fundamental principles of organic chemistry

Chemistry of hydrocarbons

Alkyl halides

Alcohols & phenols

Aldehydes and ketones

Carboxylic acid

Macromolecules

Physics

Force and motion

Work and energy

Rotational and circular motion

Waves

Thermodynamics

Electrostatics

Current electricity

Electromagnetism

Electromagnetic induction

Electronics

Dawn of modern physics

Atomic spectra

Nuclear physics

English

Vocabulary

Tenses

Sentence structure

Sentence correction

Parts of speech

Comprehension

Logical Reasoning

Critical thinking

Letters and symbol series

Logical deductions

Logical problems

Course of action

Cause and effect

