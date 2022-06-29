Complete Paper Pattern Unveiled for MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the pattern for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs in 2022.

According to details, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) had recommended the MDCAT pattern to the PMC that was approved in a recent meeting of the commission.

ALSO READ Cabinet Approves New Visa Regime for Afghan Traders

The PMC has approved the following weightage of questions with respect to subjects included in the MDCAT curriculum:

Biology 34%

Chemistry 27%

Physics 27%

English 9%

Logical Reasoning 3%

Since MDCAT consists of 200 MCQs, the number of questions from each subject can be deduced easily.

Biology 68 MCQs

Chemistry 54 MCQs

Physics 54 MCQs

English 18 MCQs

Logical Reasoning 6 MCQs

ALSO READ Miftah Assures CNG Sector of Resolving Issues

Earlier this week, the PMC had decided to lower the passing percentage of MDCAT for admissions to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs at dental colleges in the country.

In a meeting presided over by PMC President, Dr. Arshad Taqi, the commission had approved lowering the passing percentage from 65% to 55% for admissions in BDS programs.