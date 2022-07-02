NCOC Announces New Criteria for COVID-19 Booster Shots

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced new criteria for COVID-19 booster shots as the country undergoes another surge of infections.

ARY News reported that the NCOC has mandated booster doses to control the spread of the coronavirus and has also outlined the following conditions for recipients:

Individuals over the age of 12.

Health workers.

People with low immunity.

The center announced that all the available vaccines can be used for booster doses, and has also mandated a four-month gap between the administrations of the first and second boosters.

It further specified:

Outbound passengers can receive the booster doses as per requirements. However, a 21 to 28 days gap should be maintained in two booster doses, and these booster doses needed to be administered after five months of the first dose. Healthy persons could receive [a] booster jab after 28 days.

NCOC’s statistics show that 86 percent of the eligible population had already received COVID-19 vaccines. the booster shot was inevitable to control the spread of the virus.

On 27 June, NCOC made it compulsory for all passengers to wear masks while traveling on domestic airlines, railways, and public transport.

It tweeted: