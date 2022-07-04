Govt to Continue Targeted Subsidy on Five Essentials Items for One Year

In an effort to provide relief to the public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the go-ahead to continue the targeted subsidy on five essential items for the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

The targeted subsidy on wheat flour, sugar, ghee/edible oil, pulses, and rice will be provided through utility stores across the country.

Under the instructions of the premier, the Ministry of Industries & Production has prepared a summary under which a budget of Rs. 68 billion has been proposed for the subsidy during FY23.

The summary will be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet for approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the premier announced the provision of essential items to the poor segment of the society at a discounted price and had asked the Ministry of Industries & Production to prepare a plan in this regard.