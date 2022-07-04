Imam-ul-Haq Joins Somerset for County Championship

Pakistan’s opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, has been signed by Somerset for their last four matches in County Championship 2022. It will be the first time he will feature in county cricket.

“Somerset County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Imam-ul-Haq for the final four County Championship matches of the season,” the cricket club said in a statement.

BREAKING: Somerset County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Imam Ul Haq for the final four @CountyChamp matches of the season 👊#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/zMdqY3d8mm — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) July 4, 2022

Imam, who is part of the national side for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, will join the club after the conclusion of the much-important series.

The left-handed batter has been in brilliant form since the start of this year as he displayed phenomenal performances against Australia and West Indies both in red and white-ball cricket.

During the Australia series, the stylish batter became the only Pakistani opener to score convective centuries against the Kangaroos in ODI and Test cricket. He was also awarded player of the series during the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies.

A number of the Pakistani players remained in the headlines for their magnificent performances in the ongoing County Championship. The likes of Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, and Mohammad Rizwan have been brilliant throughout the season.

Shan Masood, who also led his club against India in a warm-up match, is currently the leading run-scorer in the County Championship Division Two. He has also been nominated again for the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) award.