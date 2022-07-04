Pakistan Slips Down in Latest ICC Test Team Rankings

The Pakistan cricket team has moved down in the latest ICC men’s Test Team Rankings after England whitewashed New Zealand in three-match series recently.

The Babar-led side has dropped to sixth in the latest ICC rankings after Ben Stokes XI thrashed New Zealand 3-0 at the start of the English summer. New Zealand, on the other hand, are still at fourth.

Australia’s win over Sri Lanka has allowed them to remain at the top of the list, with India and South Africa coming in at second and third, respectively.

Position Team Matches Points Rating 1 Australia 19 2,439 119 2 India 23 2,736 119 3 South Africa 21 2,306 110 4 New Zealand 27 2,704 100 5 England 33 3,195 97 6 Pakistan 20 1,865 93 7 Sri Lanka 20 1,637 82 8 West Indies 25 1,988 80 9 Bangladesh 22 1,047 48 10 Zimbabwe 6 148 25

The national will team will face Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka this month. The Men in Green have already kicked off preparatory camp at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

However, Pakistan have moved up to fourth place on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 points table after Australia comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series.