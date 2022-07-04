Pakistan Slips Down in Latest ICC Test Team Rankings

The Pakistan cricket team has moved down in the latest ICC men’s Test Team Rankings after England whitewashed New Zealand in three-match series recently.
The Babar-led side has dropped to sixth in the latest ICC rankings after Ben Stokes XI thrashed New Zealand 3-0 at the start of the English summer. New Zealand, on the other hand, are still at fourth.
Australia’s win over Sri Lanka has allowed them to remain at the top of the list, with India and South Africa coming in at second and third, respectively.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|19
|2,439
|119
|2
|India
|23
|2,736
|119
|3
|South Africa
|21
|2,306
|110
|4
|New Zealand
|27
|2,704
|100
|5
|England
|33
|3,195
|97
|6
|Pakistan
|20
|1,865
|93
|7
|Sri Lanka
|20
|1,637
|82
|8
|West Indies
|25
|1,988
|80
|9
|Bangladesh
|22
|1,047
|48
|10
|Zimbabwe
|6
|148
|25
The national will team will face Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka this month. The Men in Green have already kicked off preparatory camp at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
However, Pakistan have moved up to fourth place on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 points table after Australia comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series.