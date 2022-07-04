French Paraglider Goes Missing in Hunza, Search Operation Underway

The administrative center of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Hunza district has said that a search and rescue operation is underway to locate a French paraglider who went missing after he took off from an upper area of Aliabad.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday around 4 pm when two Spanish paragliders and French paraglider Savall Xavier took off. However, the Spanish paragliders made a safe landing in Ganish Valley.

ALSO READ Kashmir Premier League Gets PCB’s Green Signal for 2nd Season

Deputy Commissioner Hunza said that a team consisting of rescue personnel, police, and local volunteers rushed to the site but the paraglider hasn’t been located yet.

He went on to say that a helicopter would be used to track the missing paraglider.

However, officials have stated that the area where the foreign tourists were paragliding may slow the pace of the search for the missing paraglider because of the challenging terrain.

ALSO READ Bangladesh Cricketers Fall Seasick on Journey to Dominica on West Indies Tour

According to reports, these paragliders arrived in Hunza on June 30 and stayed at a nearby hotel.

Gilgit-Baltistan, home to some of the world’s highest peaks, is a major tourist destination, attracting millions of local and foreign visitors each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding, and other sports.