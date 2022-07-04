Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Confirmed to Launch This Month

Realme GT Master has been a highly popular phone in Pakistan. It also has a higher-end version called GT Explorer Master edition, which is about to get a successor soon.

Realme has now confirmed the launch date for its upcoming GT 2 Master Explorer edition that was originally teased last month. The Chinese brand announced the July 12 launch date through its official social media account on Weibo.

Realme has not talked about the phone’s specifications, but the handset has appeared on multiple certification platforms such as 3C and TENAA. These listings show us what to expect.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a centered punch-hole selfie camera. It will have a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a true flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 6/8/12GB RAM options and 128/256/512GB storage variants.

The main camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera should be a 16MP wide-angle lens. The 5,000 mAh battery will have support for 100W fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0.

The phone will be available in white, brown, and green color options. There is no word on pricing, but it is going to be more expensive than Realme GT Master and Explorer Master.