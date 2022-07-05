PMD Predicts Another Heavy Spell of Monsoon Rains

The first spell of monsoon is in full swing as torrential rainfall has disrupted everyday life across the country, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning that it will intensify this week.

According to the latest advisory, PMD said that monsoon currents are entering the country and will continue to do so in the next day or two.

ALSO READ Shehroze Kashif Becomes Youngest Mountaineer to Summit Nanga Parbat

As a result, rain along with strong winds and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, KP, and Punjab from tonight till 7 July. Torrential rainfall is expected in these areas tonight and tomorrow.

Similarly, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Sindh and Balochistan from tonight till 7 July.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD warned of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot tonight and tomorrow.

ALSO READ Indian Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport

The spokesperson also warned of flash flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan, and Kohlu from tonight till 7 July.

He also warned of landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu, advising tourists to exercise precaution during the forecast period.