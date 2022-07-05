Shehroze Kashif Becomes Youngest Mountaineer to Summit Nanga Parbat

Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, achieved yet another milestone when he successfully scaled Nanga Parbat, making him the youngest mountaineer in the world’s climbing community.

Nanga Parbat, also known as Killer Mountain due to the high number of fatalities, is the world’s ninth-highest peak and one of 14 8-thousander mountains at 8,126 meters.

While announcing his recent achievement, his team took to his Twitter and wrote, “Alhamdulillah Shehroze Kashif has summited Nanga Parbat 8126m at 8:45 am today. World Record: Youngest in the world to summit Nanga Parbat !! Congrats Pakistan.”

Earlier this year, he also ascended Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal, the world’s third-highest peak and the most difficult to conquer due to its remote location and avalanche hazard.

Kashif, who hails from Lahore, is also the youngest Pakistani to have climbed Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. He currently holds two Guinness World Records for being the youngest person to climb K2 and Broad Peak.

Kashif, who began climbing mountains at the age of 11, also summited Broad Peak at the age of 17, earning him the moniker “The Broad Boy.”

Kashif’s presence in the mountaineering community is a positive sign for Pakistan’s future, as the country has recently lost a few renowned mountaineers.