All About HEC’s Special Equivalence Exam for Foreign Law Graduates

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited online applications for Special Equivalence Exam (SEE) Law, a pre-requisite test to appear in the bar entrance test – Law GAT.

The HEC has been conducting SEE Law for law graduates of foreign universities in line with the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) dated 6 March 2018 and judgment dated 31 August 2018.

Law graduates of foreign universities recognized by the HEC and PBC are required to pass SEE Law before appearing in Law GAT, which is mandatory for applying to PBC for enrollment as an advocate.

Here is all you need to know about SEE Law:

Eligibility Criteria

Graduates who have received Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in law from foreign universities/institutions recognized by HEC and PBC are eligible to apply.

Test Type

SEE Law will comprise 200 MCQs distributed equally across five sections.

Syllabus

Sr. No. Title Sub-Total of MCQs Total of MCQs 1. Constitutional History of Pakistan (Cases) Maulvi Tamiz-ud-Din Khan vs. Governor General of Pakistan (PLD 1955 F.C. 240) The State vs. Dosso and Other (PLD 1958 S.C. 533) Miss Asma Jilani vs Government of Pakistan (PLD 1972 S.C. 139). Begum Nusrat Bhutto vs. Chief of Army Staff. (PLD 1977 S.C 657) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif vs. President of Pakistan. (PLD 1993 S.C. 473) Al-Jehad Trust vs Federation of Pakistan (Judges case) (PLD 1996 S.C. 324) Zafar Ali Shah and others vs. General Pervez Musharraf, Chief Executive of Pakistan (PLD 2000 S.C. 869) Khan Asfandyar Wali and others vs. Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2001 S.C. 607) 5 20 Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 Fundamental Rights, i.e., From preamble to articles 40; Parliament, i.e., Articles 50-89; The Judicature, i.e., Articles 175-212) 15 2. Civil Procedure Code (CPC) Preamble to Section 12, 15-20, 47, 75, 96, 104, 115, 151. Orders 1, 6-9, 39, 41, 43) 20 20 3. PPC Chapter 2 (General Explanations/Definitions) Chapter 4 (General Exception) Chapter 16 (Offences Affecting the Human Body) Chapter 16-A (Wrongful restraint & Wrongful Confinement) Chapter 17 (Offences against Property) 10 20 Cr. PC Chapter 1 (Preliminary Definitions) Chapter 5 (Arrest, Escape and Retaking) Chapter 7 (Processes to compel the production of documents & other moveable property, and for the discovery of persons wrongfully confined) Chapter 8 (Security for keeping the peace and for good behavior) Chapter 10 (Public Nuisance) Chapter 11 (Temporary orders in urgent cases of nuisance and apprehended danger) Chapter 14 (Information to the police and their powers to investigate-FIR) Chapter 16 (Complaints to magistrate) Chapter 17 (The commencement of proceedings before court) Chapter 31 (of Appeals) Chapter 39 (of Bail) 10 4. Law of Evidence Qanoon-e-Shahdat Order, 1984 20 20 5. Specific Relief Act (Sections 01 to 11, Sections 31 to 57) 20 20

Test Date

SEE Law will be held on 7 August 2022. Any change in the test date will be communicated by the HEC.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates are required to apply for SEE Law at the online portal of Education Testing Council Pakistan (ETCP).

They are also required to submit a non-refundable test fee of Rs. 5,000 in Account No: 17427900133401, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Habib Bank Limited, Branch Code: 1742.

The candidates are required to upload a scanned copy of the paid fee challan stamped by the HBL branch at the time of submission of the application. The challan form is available at ETC portal.

Registered candidates will be able to download their roll number slips from ETC portal a week before the test. The roll number slips will also be sent to the registered emails of candidates. The test date, time, and venue will also be sent to them through email and SMS.

Deadline

Interested law graduates of foreign universities are required to apply for SEE Law before 22 July 2022.