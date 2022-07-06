KPL is Not a Competitor Rather Launchpad for PSL: Wasim Akram

Vice President Kashmir Premier League, Wasim Akram, has dispelled the notion that KPL and PSL are rival leagues, claiming that he has always insisted that the KPL is a development league that will feed players to the PSL.

While speaking to the media, Wasim Akram said, “People think KPL is in competition with PSL but that is not the case. I have always said that KPL is a nursery which will provide players to the PSL.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a provisional no-objection certificate (NOC) last week for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League, which will be held in Muzaffarabad from August 1st to August 25th, 2022.

While responding to a question regarding the success of the league, Akram stated, “KPL proved a stepping stone for players like Zaman Khan and Salman Irshad for getting included in PSL.”

Zaman Khan, also known as Pakistani ‘Malinga’, is a prime example of a KPL player who made his way to PSL after an impressive performance in the inaugural season of the league.

Expressing his views on the addition of the seventh team in the tournament, Wasim Wasim stated that it will give Kashmiri players a chance to show off their skills.

“The addition of the seventh team will give new players a chance and especially the Kashmiri players who want to make a name for themselves,” he concluded.