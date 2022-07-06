Shahid Afridi Reveals Hardships He Faced to Play Cricket for Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has revealed that passion for the game is the most important aspect to become an international cricketer.

Afridi said that his love for the game and passion to represent Pakistan national team pushed him beyond his limits which ultimately led him to don Green Jersey. He revealed that he was disciplined and worked extremely hard throughout his career which led him to play international cricket for over 20 years.

The explosive all-rounder stated, “I remember, I used to sleep wearing cricket kit a night before match day. We used to travel by standing or hanging on the buses in order to reach the ground on time. Passion and extreme love is very much important to become an international cricketer.”

The star cricketer represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs, 27 Tests, and 99 T20Is in an illustrious 22-year international career.

Afridi is still going strong as he has signed up to play in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL). He revealed that despite suffering from a back injury he will represent the new KPL franchise, Jammu Janbaz, in some of the matches in the second edition of the tournament.