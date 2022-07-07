Sports Board Finally Decides to Vacate Liaquat Gymnasium From Rangers

The Pakistan Sports Board has been directed by the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) to vacate the premises of Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad which has been occupied by the Pakistan Rangers personnel for over a month.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) stated that the sporting facilities across the country are meant for sporting activities only and no other activities should take place there.

Around 2,000 Rangers were residing in Liaquat Gymnasium since May 24 as they were deployed by the Federal Government to counter the long march announced by former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Despite the long march coming to an end within a few days, the Rangers have still occupied the facilities.

Recently, Federal Minister for IPC, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari while presiding governing board meeting stated that the matter will be taken to the Ministry of Interior within a week’s time and meanwhile advised the Pakistan Sports Board to restore the sporting facilities in the Liaquat Gymnasium.