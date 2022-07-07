Which Club will Cristiano Ronaldo Play for Next Season?

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his intentions to leave his current club, Manchester United after just one season. Despite personally having a wonderful previous season where he scored 24 goals in all competitions, Ronaldo was unable to inspire Manchester United to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as it finished in the sixth spot.

According to details, Ronaldo reportedly was unhappy with some of his teammates as he believes that they did not put in the required effort throughout the season. Another major reason for his displeasure was Manchester United management’s decision due reduce the salaries of the players by 25% after their failure to qualify for the champions league.

The 37-year-old has already informed the higher-ups including the new manager, Erik Ten Hag, that he has no intention to continue at Manchester United and is willing to move to another club before the start of the 2022/23 season.

The five-time champions league winner has already not shown up for training sessions for the first three days due to personal commitments and Manchester United are still unclear on his stance to join the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

According to sources, Manchester United’s rival and fellow English football club, Chelsea has shown keen interest in signing Ronaldo and are preparing their bid for the superstar. Chelsea is set to submit a bid of £14 million to lure United to sell him as they look to replace Romelu Lukaku up front. It is expected that United will not accept the offer as they believe that Ronaldo is worth much more than that.

BREAKING: Chelsea 'preparing £14 million bid' for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/55EBGCtFQp — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, German football champion Bayern Munich has also shown interest in signing Ronaldo as it looks to replace Robert Lewandowski as he pushes for a move to Spanish giant, Barcelona. Bayern sees Ronaldo as an integral part of a deadly front three which already contains the likes of Leroy Sane and their latest signing, Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner ends up before the start of the next season as football clubs from all over Europe fight out for his signature.