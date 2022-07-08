Foreign Office Rejects Indian Allegations Against Pakistan Army

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has unequivocally rejected the baseless accusations against Pakistan Army made by the Indian Army through a recently published dossier.

According to the official statement by the FO, Pakistan categorically rejects this fabricated dossier, whose contents have been created using nothing but misinformation and assumptions.

The dossier is an Indian attempt to divert the world’s attention from the egregious human rights violations committed by the Indian Army in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK), the statement noted.

The statement from the FO comes after the Indian Army published a 33-page report, accusing Pakistan Army of funding militants to conduct terrorist attacks in India.

In September last year, Pakistan had published a 133-page dossier, highlighting the brutalities inflicted upon the innocent people of IIJOK by the Indian Army.

Pakistan’s dossier was dubbed as a charge sheet against the Indian Army, bringing the Kashmir issue to the notice of the international community. Since then, India has been trying to malign Pakistan Army, with the Indian attempts culminating with the publication of a fake dossier.

India must not also forget that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently acknowledged Pakistan’s actions in strengthening its anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) regime. Therefore, India has only made a mockery of itself while attempting to malign Pakistan internationally.