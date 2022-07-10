Monsoon Rainfalls Break 30-Year Records in Sindh and Balochistan

Monsoon rainfalls have wreaked devastation in Sindh and Balochistan. The intermittent torrential spells of rainfall have killed dozens of people, damaged property worth billions of rupees, inundated roads, and choked drainages.

Speaking in this regard, Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, said that monsoon rainfalls have broken 30 years old records in Sindh and Balochistan for the month of July.

From 1-9 July, Sindh has received 72.1 mm of rainfall, which is 62.4 mm more than what the province normally receives in July. Balochistan has received 45.9 mm of rainfall, which is 39 mm more than what the province normally receives in July.

It must be noted here that both provinces have already surpassed the respective normal rainfall level for July in just the first nine days of the month. The monsoon rainfalls are expected to shatter all monthly records in both provinces as there are still 20 days remaining in the month.

Speaking on a separate occasion, the Minister requested the public to avoid using plastic bags and bottles as well as to ensure sacrificial animals are slaughtered at slaughtered houses.

Drainage and sewerage systems in both provinces are under severe pressure due to heavy rainfall. The use of plastic bags and bottles and the slaughter of sacrificial animals on roads and streets will put additional strain on these systems.